Siouxland District Health Department confirms 94 more COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus Outbreak stock

This undated electron microscope image, made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab.

 Courtesy photo

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department has confirmed 94 additional cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing Woodbury County's positive total to 1,252.

There have been a total of 77 people hospitalized with the novel coronavirus, while 27 people have been hospitalized and discharged; 277 people have recovered. Two deaths have been reported. 

In Woodbury County, 3,953 tests have been completed.

Iowa Department of Public Health data shows a total of 9,169 positive cases out of 53,186 total tests; 186 deaths have been recorded. That data does not include the most recent Woodbury County report.

