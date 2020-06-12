Siouxland District Health Department report 1 more COVID-19 death in Woodbury

Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

The death of a man, between the age of 41 and 60, brings Woodbury County's total to 39 deaths contributed to the novel coronavirus.

The District Health Department said there were 13 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 205 new tests results reported. There have been 2,360 recoveries, 246 total hospitalizations as well as 185 people who have been hospitalized and discharged.