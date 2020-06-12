Siouxland District Health Department report 1 more COVID-19 death in Woodbury

-
SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department reported 1 COVID-19 related death on Friday.
The death of a man, between the age of 41 and 60, brings Woodbury County's total to 39 deaths contributed to the novel coronavirus.
The District Health Department said there were 13 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 205 new tests results reported. There have been 2,360 recoveries, 246 total hospitalizations as well as 185 people who have been hospitalized and discharged.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
