Siouxland District Health reports 2 additional COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County
Stock Virus COVID-19 coronavirus

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 SUBMITTED TO THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

SIOUX CITY --  The Siouxland District Health Department reported two additional cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, out of 65 new test results.

In total, there have been 2,495 people in Woodbury County who have recovered from COVID-19, 256 total hospitalizations, 193 people who have been hospitalized and discharged and 41 deaths.

