Siouxland District Health warns residents of COVID-19 vaccine scams
SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has been alerted that there are various scams that are circulating within the community related to the COVID-19 vaccine.

One is requesting credit card information for the individual to be placed on a priority list to receive the vaccine. The second is in the form of a text or email message that includes a link to a survey.

It will appear to be from a local medical office, but it is not.

Both of these are attempts to obtain personal information.

SDHD asks that residents be alert to these types of activities to protect themselves. Local physician offices will not be distributing information in such a manner.

SDHD reminds residents that as vaccine become more available, distribution will be provided through the medical clinics in Siouxland.

Medical clinics are identifying patients with a higher risk and will be notifying groups or individuals when they have vaccines available to them.

Residents should not call to request to be placed on a list to receive the vaccine. The community will be kept informed when vaccine is available for specific groups.

The vaccine is being provided for free. However, providers many charge an administration fee. No one will call you to ask for credit card or other payment information to get on a list to be vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccines will continue to increase in supply and will be distributed as it is received. Depending on supplies, it may be late spring to summer of 2021 before adequate quantities for anyone in the general public.

