Siouxland dug out from Tuesday storm that produced freezing rain and blowing snow

SIOUX CITY — Much of Siouxland dug out from under a mix of freezing rain, drizzle and snow on Tuesday. Yet it was gusty winds that made things treacherous.

When rain switched over to freezing rain early Tuesday morning, many Siouxland schools — including the Sioux City Community School District — decided to cancel classes.

Also, Sioux City Police and the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office stayed busy with reports of several minor fender-benders.

According to Alex Trellinger, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, Sioux City Metro escaped the bulk of the bad weather.

“Sioux City’s snow accumulation should be 1 to 2 inches,” he said Tuesday morning.

The heaviest accumulation occurred in Northwest Iowa, including Spencer and Spirit Lake, which saw upwards of 4 inches of the white stuff.

Indeed, the Iowa DOT reported travel was nearly impossible because of low visibility due to heavy, blowing snow and big wind gusts.

By Tuesday afternoon, northwest winds of 15 mph gave way to gusts of more than 30 mph.

“The wind many be the big story,” Trellinger said. “We ma not see a great deal of snow (in Sioux City) but it will be blowing around quite a bit.”

Which is why he suggested driving with a winter weather emergency kit in your car.

While a chance for snow remains in the forecast for Wednesday, Trellinger said accumulation will not be a factor.

“The high will be near 25,” he said. “Cloudy skies and gusty, northwest winds will keep things blustery.”

The forecast for Thursday through Saturday calls for highs in the 20s and mostly sunny conditions.

“It won’t be warm but it will be dry,” Trellinger said.