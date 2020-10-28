 Skip to main content
Siouxland Freedom Park to hold raffle to raise funds for Interpretive Center
siouxland freedom park
Provided

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Volunteers with Siouxland Freedom Park are hosting a raffle fundraiser to raise money for the park.

Raffle items will include a 2020 UTV Polaris General 1000 Sport and a 50-inch Smart TV. No more than 400 tickets will be sold and the drawing is set for 11 a.m., Nov. 11, during a special Veterans Day ceremonies.

Volunteers with Leadership Dakota County are raising funds for Siouxland Freedom Park's Interpretive Center. Since January, they've raised $93,000, brining the grand total towards the construction of the inside of the Interpretive Center to $170,000. They need to raise $330,000 to complete the construction.

Located at 1801 Veteran Drive, Siouxland Freedom Park is home to a half-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. The 250-foot granite wall is engraved with the names of more than 58,000 fallen service members from the Vietnam War. 

For more information on the raffle and other Siouxland Freedom Park activities, go to siouxlandfreedompark.org.

