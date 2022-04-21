Siouxland Habitat for Humanity fundraiser gets underway

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland Habitat for Humanity is kicking off its second annual "Habitats for Habitat" fundraiser on Thursday.

This online auction will last until 1 p.m. April 30, with all proceeds going back to fund the building in Siouxland.

This year, some of the "habitats" up for auction, include an outdoor gazebo. a kid's playhouse, storage shed, lots of birdhouses and more. In a new addition to the auction, there is a "For Your Habitat" section featuring items for inside your home, including handcrafted charcuterie boards, refurbished furniture, a beautiful quilt, stylish décor pieces and more.

In total, there are 40 items in this year's auction.

Interested bidders can view the items in-person at either the Siouxland Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 1150 Tri-View Ave., in Sioux City, or at the Centre Mall, 251 N. Main St., in Sioux Center, Iowa. All bids will be placed online, with a link available at siouxlandhabitat.org.

"We had a lot of great feedback from last year's fundraiser, so we knew it was absolutely something we wanted to bring back this year," said executive director Anne Holmes. "I think there is something for everyone in this year's auction."

