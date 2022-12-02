Siouxland Habitat for Humanity receiving more than $1.3 million, in state grants, to develop homes

SIOUX CITY — At the main office for Siouxland Habitat for Humanity, there’s a bell employees ring when they notch some sort of “win” for the local chapter of the global nonprofit. Thursday morning, Siouxland Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Anne Holmes said the bell was clanging loudly and frequently.

The organization found out, after several months of waiting, its application for funding through the Iowa Finance Authority’s State Home Grant Program had been approved. The amount awarded? More than $1.32 million.

“This is the answer to a lot of prayers,” Holmes said. “We are so excited for what it means for our community and the number of families we can serve.”

With the funding, Holmes said Siouxland Habitat for Humanity plans to construct six homes: a single-family unit in Sioux Center and two duplexes and a single-family property in Sioux City. Once surveys have been completed, she said the intent is to have everything built by the end of 2026 (at the latest).

“We really expect to break ground this spring in Sioux Center,” she added.

According to Holmes: Such a major infusion of funding comes at an important moment for the kind of housing work Siouxland Habitat for Humanity does.

“We’re finding a bigger gap between what projects cost us to build and the revenue we can use to cover those builds ... We’ve seen land prices increasing as well and we’ve been priced out of some of those options,” said Holmes. “We just had an application period open in October and we have more applicants than we have homes available or homes we can build at this rate.” Holmes called the Thursday morning news “a gamechanger.”

Those in need of housing assistance are able to apply with Siouxland Habitat for Humanity by picking up forms from its main office at 1150 Tri-View Ave. in Sioux City. Per the organization’s website, families are chosen based on three criteria: need for shelter, ability to pay an affordable mortgage and willingness to participate in the home ownership process.

Statewide, housing assistance projects received more than $19.96 million to put toward 91 homes.