Siouxland Health & Leisure Expo set for Friday

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland's largest free health and leisure expo returns Friday with a variety of information geared towards seniors.

The expo, sponsored by MercyOne Siouxland and the Sioux City Journal, takes place from 8 a.m. to noon at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront, 385 East Fourth St.

Nearly 20 vendors, ranging from health care facilities, nonprofit agencies and retirement communities, will be providing up-to-date information.

"The expo it's very user-friendly," Sioux City Journal advertising manager Tracy Simmons said. "Often times, a person may not know where to turn to for health information. With so many organizations represented in one place, many of your questions will be answered."

Which is very important for an aging population.

"You may not be making inquiries on your own behalf," advertising representative Ann Jaminet said. "But you may looking out for a parent or grandparent in your life."

In addition, there will be speakers talking about preventing falls at home as well as new programs offering aid. Also, a variety of door prizes will be given away throughout the expo.

"A health fair is a great place to collect health and medical information," Simmons said. "A lot of guests will find solutions for their medical needs and concerns in one stop."