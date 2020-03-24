Siouxland Humane Society has tips for pets during COVID-19 crisis

SIOUX CITY -- With the growing concerns of COVID-19, the Siouxland Humane Society said having a plan in place for your pets is critical.

In the event a person becomes sick or requires hospitalization, someone will need to take care of the person's pet. The Siouxland Humane Society recommends identifying a friend or family member who can step in at a time of illness.

Also, having crates, food ad extra supplies on hand will be helpful. Keep all animal vaccines up-to-date in case boarding becomes necessary. Ensure all pet medications are documented with dosage and administrating directions. In addition, pets should have proper identification, with a ID tag and, preferably, a microchip.

"The Siouxland Humane Society wants you to know we're wishing you and your pets the very best," public relations and volunteer manager Kelly Erie said. "Please take care."

