Siouxland Humane Society has tips for pets during COVID-19 crisis

SIOUX CITY -- With the growing concerns of COVID-19, the Siouxland Humane Society said having a plan in place for your pets is critical.
In the event a person becomes sick or requires hospitalization, someone will need to take care of the person's pet. The Siouxland Humane Society recommends identifying a friend or family member who can step in at a time of illness.
Also, having crates, food ad extra supplies on hand will be helpful. Keep all animal vaccines up-to-date in case boarding becomes necessary. Ensure all pet medications are documented with dosage and administrating directions. In addition, pets should have proper identification, with a ID tag and, preferably, a microchip.
"The Siouxland Humane Society wants you to know we're wishing you and your pets the very best," public relations and volunteer manager Kelly Erie said. "Please take care."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.