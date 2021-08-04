Siouxland Humane Society receives $20,000 grant from Petco Love

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland Humane Society announced a $20,000 grant from Petco Love to support their lifesaving work for animals in the Siouxland area.

Petco Love and the Petco Foundation have empowered organizations with $300 million invested to date in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. They've helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations.

"Petco Love announces an investment in the Siouxland Humane Society and hundreds of organizations as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unfairly euthanized," Petco Love president Susanne Kogut said.

"We are so grateful for our longtime partnership and support from Petco Love and our relationship with our local Petco store that helps us fulfill our mission and continue to save more lives and keep people and pets together as families," said Siouxland Humane Society executive director Jerry Dominicak.

Since 1889, Siouxland Humane Society's mission has been to provide programs and services that promote the humane treatment of animals in Siouxland. It is the only private, nonprofit open admission full-service shelter in Siouxland, dedicated to animal welfare,

