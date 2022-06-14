 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Siouxland Humane Society said hot weather dangerous for pets

Siouxland Humane Society

Kelly Erie, of the Siouxland Humane Society, holds a cat at the shelter.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland Humane Society said as temperatures start to rise, pet owners should pay attention to the limitation of their pets. 

They may also take extra precautions in this warmer weather so a fun day in the sun doesn't turn into an emergency trip to your veterinarian's office.

Being aware of signs to watch for could just end up saving your pet's life. Heavy panting, glazed eyes, difficulty breathing, dizziness and vomiting are just a few of the signs your pet is overheated or experiencing heat stroke. 

If you suspect your pet is overheated, jump into action immediately by taking it to a cool area, placing a cool washcloth on its head, neck, belly and under back legs. Then, call your vet's office immediately.

"Just taking extra precautions in saving the life of your furry friend," said Siouxland Humane Society PR and volunteer manager Kelly Erie. "Keep your pet inside during the heat of the day. Never leave it in a parked vehicle during the summer as even with a cracked window, temperatures can rise rapidly to dangerous levels. (Also) prevent your pet's pads from getting burnt by doing your walks either in the early morning or the latter part of the evening."

For more information, go to siouxlandhumanesociety.org

