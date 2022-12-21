 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This holiday season the Sioux City Journal is partnering with Fleet Farm who are sponsoring 1,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Siouxland Humane Society says: Make sure your pets are protected from frigid weather

SIOUX CITY — With winter weather approaching, extra steps must be made to protect pets from the frigid cold.

When the thermometer dips below freezing, the Siouxland Humane Society's Kelly Erie advises keeping dogs and cats indoors as much as possible. If pets must stay outside, provide a warm shelter, raise it as few inches above ground, use a later of straw and bedding to help insulate it from the elements.

Staying warm also requires extra calories so Erie suggests increasing your dog's supply of food, particularly protein.

She said cats love seeking shelter under the hoods of cars to help keep warm, so take a few minutes to bang on the hood or honk your horn before starting your engine.

"As pet owners, we need to do everything we can to help keep our pets safe," Erie said. "The best times in winter are being able to cuddle and snuggle with someone that loves you."

