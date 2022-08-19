Siouxland Humane Society to host 20th annual Pets on Parade

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland Humane Society will host its 20th annual "Pets on Parade" timed 5K run/1 mile walk on Sept. 17 at Riverside Park, 1301 Riverside Blvd.

Registration will start at 8:30 a.m. for the 5K run, which begins at 9:15 a.m. Registration will start at 9:30 a.m. for the 10:30 a.m. walk.

Following the run/walk, music games, vendor tables, a kid's area and pet contest will take place. So will a silent auction, with items for people and pets.

A listing of all silent auction items can be found at one.bidpal.net/petsonparade2022/welcome.