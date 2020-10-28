Siouxland Humane Society to host annual 'Paws 'N Claws' fundraiser

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland Humane Society will be holding its annual "Paws 'N Claws" fundraiser at 823 Gordon Drive, Nov. 10 - 22.

As a way to support homeless and often neglected animals in Siouxland, Paws 'N Claws will feature professional photographs and is a great opportunity to get new family photos, with or without pets, and with or without Santa Claus.

Hours from Nov. 18 - 20 will be 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. On Nov. 21 and 22, hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will follow CDC guidelines. Appointments can be scheduled online (siouxlandhumanesociety.org) or by calling the Shelter at 712-252-2614, extension 0.

Established in 1889, the Siouxland Humane Society is a nonprofit organization solely supported by private donations. It exists to provide programs and services that promote the humane treatment of animals in the Siouxland area.

Money raised from Paws 'N Claws will go directly to care for the thousands of homeless, neglected and abused animals that are helped each year. No pet is ever turned away.

