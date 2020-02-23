Siouxland Humane Society to host psychic event for pets

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland Humane Society will hold its second Pawsitively Psychic Event from 2 to 4 p.m. March 14 at the Doxx Warehouse bar, 1219 Fifth St.

The event will feature Cindy Downing, an animal communicator and medium. Downing will offer commutation with pets living or dead -- she can interpret the animals' thoughts, feelings and sensations, according to a press release.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two types of tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

There are a total of 20 VIP seating tickets available, which allows pet owners to bring their animals with. These tickets which cost $40 each. VIP tickets do not guarantee a reading. There are also 100 general admission tickets available for those who wish to bring in a photo of their animal, alive or dead, for a reading. These tickets cost $25 each and the photo must clearly show the animal's eyes.

The event will be held in the main bar area.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the Siouxland Humane Society, 1015 Tri-View Avenue.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.