Siouxland Humane Society to host psychic event for pets

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland Humane Society will hold its second Pawsitively Psychic Event from 2 to 4 p.m. March 14 at the Doxx Warehouse bar, 1219 Fifth St.
The event will feature Cindy Downing, an animal communicator and medium. Downing will offer commutation with pets living or dead -- she can interpret the animals' thoughts, feelings and sensations, according to a press release.
Two types of tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
There are a total of 20 VIP seating tickets available, which allows pet owners to bring their animals with. These tickets which cost $40 each. VIP tickets do not guarantee a reading. There are also 100 general admission tickets available for those who wish to bring in a photo of their animal, alive or dead, for a reading. These tickets cost $25 each and the photo must clearly show the animal's eyes.
The event will be held in the main bar area.
Tickets can be purchased online or at the Siouxland Humane Society, 1015 Tri-View Avenue.