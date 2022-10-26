Siouxland Humane Society's 'Paws 'N Claus' to be held in new location

SIOUX CITY — The Siouxland Humane Society will have a new location for its annual "Paws 'N Claus" fundraiser to support homeless and often neglected animals in Siouxland.

With parking available at the Wells Fargo Bank parking lot, "Paws 'N Claus" will be in Suite 109 at the Ho-Chunk Centre, 600 Fourth St. from Nov. 16 - 20.

"Paws 'N Claus" features professional photographs and a great opportunity to get new family photos with or without your pet and with or without Santa. The Grinch will also be around on select days.

Appointments for weekday evenings as well as weekends can be made online at siouxlandhumanesociety.org.

Established in 1889, the Siouxland Humane Society is a nonprofit organization solely supported by private donations. It exists to provide programs and services that promote the humane treatment of animals in the Siouxland area.

Money raised from "Paws 'N Claus" will go directly to care for the thousands of homeless, neglected and abused animals it helps each year.