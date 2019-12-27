Siouxland is in for wintry mix of freezing rain and snow all weekend long

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland will be seeing varying amounts of rain, sleet and snow throughout the weekend.

Alex Trellinger, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said this hazardous weather is part of a larger system that will impact much of the country.

"This storm system is hard to predict because it is so dependent on temperature," he said.

For instance, Huron and Aberdeen, S.D., may see as much as one foot of new snow on Saturday, since their temperature will be below freezing. Rapid City and Pierre may see snow totals of close to 18 inches.

Sioux City's high temp on Saturday should hit at around 37, which means precipitation will likely be rain.

But Trellinger said that will likely change very quickly.

This is why the National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the duration of this storm.

People in northwest Iowa, west central Iowa, southwest Minnesota, northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota can expect one to two-tenth of an inch in freezing rain as well as three inches of new snow.

Trellinger said conditions will become even dicier on Saturday night and Sunday morning.