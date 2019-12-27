Siouxland is in for wintry mix of freezing rain and snow all weekend long

7 Day Forecast
SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland will be seeing varying amounts of rain, sleet and snow throughout the weekend.
Alex Trellinger, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said this hazardous weather is part of a larger system that will impact much of the country.
"This storm system is hard to predict because it is so dependent on temperature," he said.
For instance, Huron and Aberdeen, S.D., may see as much as one foot of new snow on Saturday, since their temperature will be below freezing. Rapid City and Pierre may see snow totals of close to 18 inches.
Sioux City's high temp on Saturday should hit at around 37, which means precipitation will likely be rain.
But Trellinger said that will likely change very quickly.
You have free articles remaining.
This is why the National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the duration of this storm.
People in northwest Iowa, west central Iowa, southwest Minnesota, northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota can expect one to two-tenth of an inch in freezing rain as well as three inches of new snow.
Trellinger said conditions will become even dicier on Saturday night and Sunday morning.
"Saturday night will start off as rain, before turning into freezing rain and snow as the low will dip into the upper 20s," he said. "By Sunday, winds will be gusting up to 45 mph and blowing snow will be making things blustery."
Indeed, Sunday's temp will likely fall instead of rise. The gusty winds will likely continue on Sunday, dropping to around 19 in the overnight hours.
Snow will likely leave the area before noon on Monday, Trellinger said. However, he urges caution for people doing any traveling this weekend.
"People should continue to check for weather and road conditions," he said. "With the possibility for freezing rain, blowing and heavy snow, things can become vert treacherous very quickly."