SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

* Scott Slauter, 48. He is 6 feet tall, weighs 230 pounds, and has a tattoo of a bull skull on his left arm, a lady coming out of his skin on his right calf and a dolphin on his right thigh.

Slauter is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for escape. His original change was felon in possession of a firearm.

On April 11, Slauter fled Dismas Charities in Sioux City. He was placed there as part of his federal sentence. A standing offer not to exceed $200 may be rewarded for the capture, assistance in, or furnishing information that will lead in his capture.

Anyone with information can call 712-252-0211 or email siouxlands.mostwanted@usdoj.gov.