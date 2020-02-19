Siouxland may see more than 4 inches of snow Wednesday

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland may see more than 4 inches of new snow throughout Wednesday, according to Tim Masters, a technician with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.

"Snow will gradually taper off around 4 p.m.," he said, Wednesday morning. "So, it will be a snowy day."

Luckily, it won't be a windy day. Northeast winds of 5 to 10 mph will not likely to cause blowing snow.

However, it will make things chilly. Wednesday's forecast high of 19 will plummet during the overnight hours.

Wednesday night will begin with mostly cloudy, before clearing. The low will hover around 9 below.

Sunny skies and a southerly wind of 5 to 10 mph will warm contribute to a warm Thursday, Masters said.

Indeed, this will be a start of a significant warming trend as a high pressure system will pump plenty of sunshine and southerly breezes.

Friday's high will top off at 44. The weekend should be even nicer. Saturday's high will hit 50 and Sunday's high will be in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Extreme changes in the weather isn't uncommon for late February, Masters said.