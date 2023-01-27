Siouxland preparing for second winter storm of the year

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland may experience its second winter storm of the year with up to nine inches of the white stuff on the way, beginning Friday night.

Samantha Trellinger, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said temps will steadily fall throughout Friday.

"By 9 p.m., snow will begin throughout northeast Nebraska, southeast South Dakota and northwest Iowa," she said. "The snow will be heavy at time throughout Friday night, tapering off by late Saturday morning."

Total snow accumulation will be around 5 - 9 inches, Trellinger said.

As a result, Siouxland will be under a Winter Storm Warning from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday.

In addition to the snow, gusty northwest winds as high as 25 mph may cause whiteout conditions in isolated area. Travel will be difficult at this time as patchy, blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

A snow emergency will take effect at 12:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 28.

Vehicles may park on the even numbered side of the street overnight Friday into Saturday. Enforcement will begin at 7 a.m. Saturday. Vehicles should be moved to the odd side of the street beginning 7 a.m. Sunday.

Residents are encouraged to sign up to receive snow emergency alerts via text, phone and email through the CodeRED platform.

To sign up, text AlertSiouxCity to 99411 or visit www.sioux-city.org/alerts.

Trellinger said the snow will also bring bone-chilling temperatures.

Saturday's daytime high of 19 will drop to 7 below by Saturday night. Sunday's high will only top off at 5, while the overnight low will bottom out at 8 below.

The frigid weather will continue for the start of the workweek.

Monday's high will be 6, while the low will be 10 below.

Despite the cold, Trellinger said the forecast will remain precipitation-free.

"After the winter storm, it will be cold but dry," she said.