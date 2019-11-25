Siouxland preps for potential 8 inches of snow in pre-Thanksgiving storm

SIOUX CITY -- Call it the calm before the storm ... literally.

"Every year, it looks like somebody usually gets a pre-Thanksgiving snowstorm," Mike Gillispie, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said. "This year, it looks like it will be the Midwest's turn."

However, Monday shouldn't be too bad. In spite of breezy 10 to 15 mph northwest winds gusting to as high as 30 mph, the daytime high will climb to around 50.

Skies will turn cloudy Monday night and northwest winds of 5-10 mph will switch to the northeast after midnight. The low should drop to around 31.

Gillispie said things will change quickly on Tuesday. The morning will see periods of rain and snow, before turning to all snow by early-to-mid afternoon.

"We'll see moderate-to-heavy snow, especially after 3 p.m.," Gillispie said. "Strong northeast winds, gusting up to 40 mph, will make travel difficult, if not impossible, for Thanksgiving travelers."