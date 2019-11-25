You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Siouxland preps for potential 8 inches of snow in pre-Thanksgiving storm
0 comments

Siouxland preps for potential 8 inches of snow in pre-Thanksgiving storm

{{featured_button_text}}
Winter Weather
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- Call it the calm before the storm ... literally.

"Every year, it looks like somebody usually gets a pre-Thanksgiving snowstorm," Mike Gillispie, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said. "This year, it looks like it will be the Midwest's turn."

However, Monday shouldn't be too bad. In spite of breezy 10 to 15 mph northwest winds gusting to as high as 30 mph, the daytime high will climb to around 50. 

Skies will turn cloudy Monday night and northwest winds of 5-10 mph will switch to the northeast after midnight. The low should drop to around 31.

Photos: Historic Siouxland blizzards

+8 
+8 
Blizzard: 1949
+8 
+8 
Blizzard: 1940
+8 
+8 
Blizzard: 1937
+8 
+8 
Blizzard: 1936
+8 
+8 
Blizzard: 1947

Gillispie said things will change quickly on Tuesday. The morning will see periods of rain and snow, before turning to all snow by early-to-mid afternoon. 

"We'll see moderate-to-heavy snow, especially after 3 p.m.," Gillispie said. "Strong northeast winds, gusting up to 40 mph, will make travel difficult, if not impossible, for Thanksgiving travelers."

Gallery: Remembering Sioux City restaurants that have closed

+58 
+58 
Bootleggers
+58 
+58 
Rebos
+58 
+58 
Pinky's Ice Cream & Hot Dogs
+58 
+58 
Sioux City Pita Pit
+58 
+58 
Gud n Free

Gillispie said Tuesday's daytime new snow accumulation total should be around two inches while the overnight hours should see at least six more inches. This will mean that, in total, Siouxland could be shoveling out from under as much as eight inches of the white stuff before the start of Turkey Day.

"Conditions may be even worse for folks in northern Siouxland like around Spencer," he said. "At any rate, heavy snow and strong winds will make things challenging to say the least."

So, will people have to cancel their Thanksgiving plans? Maybe not, Gillispie said.

"New snow will subside by daybreak on Wednesday," he said. "The winds will still be gusting 15 to 25 mph during the morning hours. By afternoon, it will decrease to around to around 5 to 15 mph."

While Thanksgiving Thursday can see a bit more snow -- less than one inch is in the forecast  -- Gillispie said the worst will be over.

"If you can wait until late in the day on Wednesday for out-of-town travel plans, you should be OK," he said. "If you're out and about on Thursday, new snow shouldn't pose much of a problem."

By Black Friday and Saturday, temps should rebound with highs nearing 40 degrees.

Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County
Big honor: 4 from small Siouxland Christian school among performers at Iowa All-State music
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News