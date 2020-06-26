Siouxland Pride Alliance hosting 'Scooping the Loop' event Saturday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland Pride Alliance, a local LGBTQ organization, will be hosting is the final "Big Cruise" event of the year, with a "Scooping the Loop" ride that begins at 1 p.m. Saturday at Riverside Park, 1301 Riverside Blvd., and will end in the Singing Hills area of Mornigside.

Participants are encouraged to decorate their vehicle to show support for the LGBTQ community in a way that is family-friendly and inconclusive.

These events are ways to stay socially distant while still showing support for the LGBTQ community.

Siouxland Pride Alliance will be hosting additional social distancing events throughout the summer.

