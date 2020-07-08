You are the owner of this article.
Siouxland Regional Transit System to resume public transit service on July 15

Transportation

Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning on Tuesday was awarded a $7 million federal grant to build a new garage to house its Siouxland Regional Transit System buses, like the one above.

 Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland Regional Transit System (SRTS) will resume service to public transit riders in its 6 county service area, effective July 15.

SRTS's executive management and its board of directors made the decision to resume transit service provided that all passengers wear face masks or face covering while riding until further notice.

According to a news release, all SRTS drivers have been trained on appropriate sanitation and safety measures to help provide safe rides for passengers. Drivers will also be wearing face masks while transporting passengers and they will clean and disinfect seats and bus surfaces on a regular basis.

Regular service hours and rates will be in effect. The SRTS administrative office will continue to be closed to the public and all nonessential personnel for the time being.

SRTS provides public transports in Woodbury, Plymouth, Ida, Cherokee and Monona Counties in Iowa as well as southern Union County in South Dakota. To make a reservation, contact SRTS at 712-279-6919 or 800-881-2076, or at simpco.org/divisions/siouxland-regional-transit-system.

Tags

