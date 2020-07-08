Siouxland Regional Transit System to resume public transit service on July 15

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland Regional Transit System (SRTS) will resume service to public transit riders in its 6 county service area, effective July 15.

SRTS's executive management and its board of directors made the decision to resume transit service provided that all passengers wear face masks or face covering while riding until further notice.

According to a news release, all SRTS drivers have been trained on appropriate sanitation and safety measures to help provide safe rides for passengers. Drivers will also be wearing face masks while transporting passengers and they will clean and disinfect seats and bus surfaces on a regular basis.

Regular service hours and rates will be in effect. The SRTS administrative office will continue to be closed to the public and all nonessential personnel for the time being.

SRTS provides public transports in Woodbury, Plymouth, Ida, Cherokee and Monona Counties in Iowa as well as southern Union County in South Dakota. To make a reservation, contact SRTS at 712-279-6919 or 800-881-2076, or at simpco.org/divisions/siouxland-regional-transit-system.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.