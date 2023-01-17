Siouxland schools to dismiss two hours early Wednesday

SIOUX CITY -- Due to impending weather, the Sioux City Community School District, South Sioux Community School District and Bishop Heelan Catholic School will have a two-hour early dismissal on Wednesday.
Sioux City is expected to see 6 to 11 inches of snow between 9 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. Parts of Siouxland may see as much as an inch of snow fall per hour by late Wednesday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Caitlin Yamada
Education/County Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today