Siouxland to experience blizzard conditions with snow, 60+ mph wind gusts Thursday

SIOUX CITY -- Much of Siouxland will be under a Blizzard Warning from 6 p.m. Thursday evening to 6 p.m. on Friday.

Snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, combined with northwest winds gusting as high as 60 mph, will make travel difficult for people living in Northeast Nebraska, Southeast South Dakota and Northwest Iowa.

"What sets this system apart will be its persistence," Matthew Dux, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, explained. "Sioux City may see rain or a rain/snow mix during the morning hours before an afternoon break."

"Once the snow returns to the area by late Thursday afternoon, it will stick around for until the mid-afternoon hours on Friday," he continued. "With the snowfall in addition to heavy winds, people will have to worry about whiteout conditions, fallen tree limbs as well as possible power outage due to fallen power lines."

Because of the snowfall and howling wind gusts, Dux said travel will be extremely difficult late Thursday and, throughout Friday.

"Don't travel if you can avoid it," he said. "If you must travel, be sure to have a winter survival kit with you."

Expect cloudy skies and falling temps on Thursday. Patchy, blowing snow and an overnight low of 27 is in the forecast.