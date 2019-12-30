Siouxland to see warm-up for New Year's Day

SIOUX CITY -- While Sioux City may have only seen roughly six-tenths of an inch of newly-fallen white stuff from the weekend's snowfall, gusting northwest winds as high as 52 mph were sure whipping it around on Monday.

Sioux City was on the low end of a major winter storm system. Some parts of northern Siouxland, such as Yankton, were digging out from under anywhere from 4 to 6 inches of snow.

At 7 a.m. Monday, six-tenths of an inch of snow was recorded at Sioux Gateway Airport. Brad Adams, observing program leader for the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said just a trace of snow fell after that.

Samantha Garrett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said patchy, blowing snow kept Monday's temperature from going beyond the mid-20s.

New Year's Eve Day will bring a bit of a gradual clearing to Siouxland and those blustery winds will die down in the afternoon. Temperatures Tuesday are expected to remain steady at 22. On New Year's Day, a high near 39 degrees is forecast for Sioux City and skies are expected to be mostly sunny.

Still, Garrett said motorists should proceed with caution over the next few days.

"Stay tuned to any road closure and always travel with a preparedness kit in your car," she said. "You can never tell when the weather can take a turn for the worse."

