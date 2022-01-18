Siouxlanders among 2022 Iowa Rock Hall of Fame inductees

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa -- Sioux City natives Tommy and Johnnie Bolin are among the Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association's 2022 Iowa Rock Hall of Fame.

The late Tommy Bolin, a legendary musician from such groups as Zepyhr, the James Gang and Deep Purple, and his brother Johnnie Bolin, who continues to play in such bands as Black Oak, Arkansas, are inductees in the individual category, along with Siouxland musicians Robby Vee and T. Wilson King.

Maddie Poppe, a Clarksville, Iowa native and the Season 16 winner of "American Idol," is one of the inductees in the Spirit Award category.

The Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association's Hall of Fame Induction Spectacular will be held, Sept. 1-4, Labor Day weekend, in Arnolds Park.

"We're excited to present this wonderful class of inductees and award winners during the 25th anniversary of our association," executive director Clay Norris said in a statement. "We look forward to welcoming everyone to Arnolds Park during the induction celebration planned for Labor Day weekend."

The Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association annually inducts musicians, bands, DJs, ballrooms and others who have significantly contributed to rock and roll music in Iowa.

Since 1997, more than 450 entities and more than 1,900 individuals have been inducted. Inductees must have a minimum of 25 years of experience in the music industry.

