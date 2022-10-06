Siouxland's fifth annual Big Gives exceeds $190,000

SIOUX CITY — For the second year in a row, the total donation for Siouxland Big Give has exceed $190,000.

Currently in its fifth year, Siouxland Big Give — a 24-hour online giving blitz that took placed Oct. 4 — connected citizens with 100 different area nonprofits, ranging from children’s programs, animal welfare, arts and culture, and veteran services.

More than 1,000 contributions were tabulated, with several charities securing matching gifts which added to their overall totals.

The Siouxland Community Foundation started Siouxland Big Give in 2018 as a way to connect people with causes while promoting philanthropy in the community.

“We are so excited to raise over $190,000 for so many wonderful projects,” Siouxland Community Foundation executive director Katie Roberts said, adding that her conservative goal for the year was $150,000.

Instead, this year’s haul will match 2021’s record-breaking $190,000 total.

“I had set what I thought was a reasonable goal and I’m blown away, although I shouldn’t be by the support our Siouxland community gave,” Roberts said.

Over the past five years, Siouxland Big Give has generated more than $710,000 for participating nonprofits.

For more information, visit SiouxlandBigGive.org or SiouxlandCommunityFoundation.org or call 712-293-3303.