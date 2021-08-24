Six restaurants to participate in Downtown Partners' Restaurant Week: Lunch Edition

SIOUX CITY -- Six restaurants will be participating in Downtown Partners' "Restaurant Week: Lunch Edition," Aug. 30 through Sept. 3.

The participating restaurants are Brightside Cafe (525 Fourth St.); Jitters (306 Virginia St.); Milwaukee Wiener House (301 Douglas St.); Sweetwater Cafe (600 Fourth St.); Table 32 (100 Virginia St.); and Trattoria Fresco (511 Fourth St.)

Each restaurant will feature $5 specials during the week's lunch hour. Special lunch menus may be viewed at downtownsiouxcity.com.

The purpose of Restaurant Week is to showcase local cuisine, according to Downtown Partners' Ragen Cote.

"After experiencing such a positive response to our first Restaurant Week in April, we decided to continue hosting this event for our downtown businesses," she said. "The more we can help get people in the doors to try the awesome food, the more they'll continue to eat downtown."

In addition, Downtown Partners will offer giveaways for people who participate in Restaurant Week and post on social media.

To enter, follow Downtown Partners on social media, post a photo while participating, using #RestaurantWeekSC while tagging Downtown Partners. The more a person posts, the greater the chance of him winning a grand prize, dinner for two and two tickets for an upcoming downtown event, along with $20 gift cards from each of the six participating restaurants.

