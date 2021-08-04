Sixth annual African Night festival taking place Saturday at Riverside Park

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland African Association will be presenting the sixth annual African Night festival from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday at Riverside Park, 1301 Riverside Blvd.

African Night is a celebration of diversity and culture of the many African countries represented in Siouxland.

Activities will include a parade of African nations, exhibition of African artifacts, serving of various African cuisines, drumming and dancing, a fashion parade and more.

Although the event recognizes all African counties, this year, Ethiopia and Togo will be highlighted.

The event is named African night because the event was originally held in the late afternoon to evening for only about two hours.

"Over the years the event has gotten bigger, so we're happy to expand the event by holding it at Riverside Park," Siouxland African Association vice president Annie Kinwa-Muzinga said. "The event embraces and celebrates all Africans regardless of their religious, geographical and ethnic background."

"We also seek to educate and build a bridge for partnership and service with our non-African community members," she added.

The African Night Festival is free and open to the public.

