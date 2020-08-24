 Skip to main content
Sixth St. to close between Jennings and Jones, beginning Aug. 31
SIOUX CITY -- Sixth Street between Jennings and Jones Streets will be closed beginning Aug. 31, according to the Sioux City Engineering Division.

The closure will allow a private contractor to replace a private contractor to replace a sign on the MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center skywalk crossing over Sixth St. The closing is expected to be completed by the afternoon of Aug. 31.

Motorists are advised to reduce their speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs with regards to this closure.

