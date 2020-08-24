Sixth St. to close between Jennings and Jones, beginning Aug. 31

Return to homepage ×
SIOUX CITY -- Sixth Street between Jennings and Jones Streets will be closed beginning Aug. 31, according to the Sioux City Engineering Division.
The closure will allow a private contractor to replace a private contractor to replace a sign on the MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center skywalk crossing over Sixth St. The closing is expected to be completed by the afternoon of Aug. 31.
Motorists are advised to reduce their speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs with regards to this closure.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
