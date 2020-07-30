You are the owner of this article.
Sixth Street to close at BNSF rail crossing
Sixth Street to close at BNSF rail crossing

SIOUX CITY -- The City's Engineering Division on Thursday announced the closure of Sixth Street at the BNSF Railroad crossing. 

The closure will allow BNSF to complete rail crossing improvements. 

The closure is expected to begin Monday morning and end Saturday afternoon. A detour along Lewis Boulevard, Third and Fourth streets and Hoeven Drive will be posted during the construction. 

Road closed
