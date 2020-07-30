Sixth Street to close at BNSF rail crossing

Return to homepage ×
SIOUX CITY -- The City's Engineering Division on Thursday announced the closure of Sixth Street at the BNSF Railroad crossing.
The closure will allow BNSF to complete rail crossing improvements.
The closure is expected to begin Monday morning and end Saturday afternoon. A detour along Lewis Boulevard, Third and Fourth streets and Hoeven Drive will be posted during the construction.
Mason Dockter
Lifestyles Reporter
