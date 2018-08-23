SIOUX CITY -- Cloudy conditions and a chance for isolated thunderstorms will keep Siouxland unusually cool on Thursday, according to Tim Masters, a technician with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.
"Sioux City may experience some rain Thursday afternoon and another slight chance during the overnight hours," he said. "The daytime high will be around 71 while the overnight low should be in the mid 60s."
After that, a high pressure system will move in, bringing in more sun, higher temps and more humidity.
"Southerly winds and sunny skies will boost Friday's temp to the mid 80s," Masters said. "That warm-up will continue on Saturday, when the high will be near 90, and Sunday, when the high will be in the upper 80s."
So, will the high pressure system bring any rain to the area? Masters said there will be slight chances for isolated showers all weekend long.
"However, precipitation will probably not upset any weekend plans," he continued. "The big headline is the return of heat to Siouxland."