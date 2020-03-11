Smoke testing in sewers will take place on Thursday

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City underground utilities staff will be smoke testing, mid-morning on Thursday in the 3200 block of Grandview Blvd., between 32nd and 33rd Street.
According to underground utilities superintendent Jon O'Brien, city workers will be checking for potential sewer issues.
Residents who see smoke coming from the road should not be alarmed.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
