'SNL' star Lovitz coming to Hard Rock's Anthem
SIOUX CITY -- Former NBC "Saturday Night Live" cast member Jon Lovitz will be coming to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., on Sept. 18.

In addition to his Emmy Award-winning turn on "Saturday Night Live," Lovitz has appeared in such movies as "Rat Race," "The Wedding Singer" and "The Benchwarmers."

Tickets will go on sale on Friday at The Rock Shop as well as at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com

All Anthem events are for audiences, age 21 and older.

