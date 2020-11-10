Snow and freezing rain impact Siouxland in second storm of late 2020

SIOUX CITY -- A combination of freezing rain and snow made driving treacherous in Siouxland beginning Tuesday morning.

A half dozen traffic accidents were reported by the Sioux City Police Department in a half-hour period near noon.

A number of schools called off the full day of classes, such as Woodbury Central, while others located more northerly halted classes by early Tuesday afternoon.

Ice clung to trees in Siouxland, and limbs were down in some places. Snow was heavier in more northerly Northwest Iowa counties, and by 7 a.m. the Sioux County Sheriff's Office reported roads were at least partially covered with snow or ice.

Precipitation was expected to turn to all snow by early afternoon, according to Matthew Meyers, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.

"Siouxland may see between 1 to 3 inches of snow and one-quarter of an inch of ice before this system leaves the area by early evening," Meyers said. "That will keep the daytime at or around 32 degrees.

The system was a fast-moving one, Meyers said, since Tuesday night will see gradually clearing skies and an overnight low of 20.