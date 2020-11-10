Snow and freezing rain will give in to all-snow by Tuesday afternoon in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- A combination of freezing rain and snow made traffic treacherous in Siouxland, Tuesday morning. Precipitation will turn to all snow by early afternoon, according to Matthew Meyers, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.

"Siouxland may see between 1 to 3 inches of snow and one-quarter of an inch of ice before this system leaves the area by early evening," he said. "That will keep the daytime at or around 32 degrees.

This system is a fast-moving one, Meyers said, since Tuesday night will see gradually clearing skies and an overnight low of 20.

Wednesday will be the start of a warm-up. Sunny skies will raise the temp to around 40. This will be the norm for daytime highs as Thursday's high temp will be in the upper 30s and Friday's high will hit 40 degrees.

Meyers said the remainder of the workweek will be precipitation-free with the exception of Friday night.

"Siouxland will have a 30 percent of rain or snow after midnight, Friday night," Meyers said. "Otherwise, the weekend will see high temps in the 40s as well as plenty of sunshine."

