Snow emergency declared in Hinton, Iowa

HINTON, Iowa -- Due to an anticipated winter storm that may bring between 3 to 7 inches of snow on Tuesday, the City of Hinton has declared a snow emergency.
From 6 p.m. Monday and running through 6 p.m. Wednesday, there will be no street parking in the Plymouth County town.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
