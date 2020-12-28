 Skip to main content
Snow emergency declared in Hinton, Iowa
hinton, iowa city logo
Provided

HINTON, Iowa --  Due to an anticipated winter storm that may bring between 3 to 7 inches of snow on Tuesday, the City of Hinton has declared a snow emergency.

From 6 p.m. Monday and running through 6 p.m. Wednesday, there will be no street parking in the Plymouth County town.

