Snow emergency is declared in South Sioux City on Friday

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The City of South Sioux City will be declaring a snow emergency, beginning on Friday.

That means vehicles will need to park on the odd side of the street on odd days and even sides of the street on even days to allow for snow removal. Emergency routes need to be completely free of parking. Failure to do so could result in a citation or towing.

People are encouraged to park off the streets as much as possible while the snow is being handled. Also, it is not acceptable to blow, push it shovel snow from sidewalks or driveways out into city streets.

The snow emergency will be cancelled when conditions improve and the crews have had the time to deal with the large amounts of snow.

