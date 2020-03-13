Snow likely in Siouxland on Saturday

SIOUX CITY -- Clouds will be coming back to Siouxland on Friday, along with a chance for late-in-the-season snow, Friday night.

"Snow will be coming into the area after 10 p.m. Friday, sticking around until mid-morning on Saturday," Brad Adams, observing program leader with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said. "This system will bring up to two inches of light, dry snow."

And how long will the white stuff last? According to Adams, not very long at all.

"With a forecast high of 40, the snow will melt away quickly by Saturday afternoon," he said "After Saturday, a significant warm-up will be in the forecast."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sunday's high will hit the mid-40s, while the high temps for Monday through Wednesday will be at or slightly above 50 degrees.

More importantly, the weather will remain dry until Thursday, which has a 50 percent for precipitation.

"Luckily, the precipitation will be in the form of rain and not snow," Adams said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.