Snow likely in Siouxland on Saturday

Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal file
SIOUX CITY -- Clouds will be coming back to Siouxland on Friday, along with a chance for late-in-the-season snow, Friday night.
"Snow will be coming into the area after 10 p.m. Friday, sticking around until mid-morning on Saturday," Brad Adams, observing program leader with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said. "This system will bring up to two inches of light, dry snow."
And how long will the white stuff last? According to Adams, not very long at all.
"With a forecast high of 40, the snow will melt away quickly by Saturday afternoon," he said "After Saturday, a significant warm-up will be in the forecast."
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Sunday's high will hit the mid-40s, while the high temps for Monday through Wednesday will be at or slightly above 50 degrees.
More importantly, the weather will remain dry until Thursday, which has a 50 percent for precipitation.
"Luckily, the precipitation will be in the form of rain and not snow," Adams said.
Winter snow storm 020115
Mike Slossberg shoves his sidewalk along Jackson Street in Sioux City Feb. 1, 2015 after a winter storm dumped several inches of snow on the Sioux City area.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Winter Weather
Trinh Luong clears snow off his Sioux City driveway after a storm dumped several inches of the white stuff Nov. 30, 2015.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Winter Weather Blizzard
Cars are seen covered with snow in Sioux City on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Winter Weather Blizzard
A lone antenna is the only part of a car not covered in snow in this photo taken in Sioux City on Feb. 2, 2016.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Weather February blizzard
Melanie Goodteacher and her son, Rylee McDaniel, dig out a neighbor's car Feb. 3, 2016 along Seventh Street in downtown Sioux City. Siouxlanders spent Wednesday digging out from about a foot of snow overnight.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
February Blizzard
Three snowbound vehicles are shown Feb. 4, 2016 in the 1100 block of Jennings Street on the city's north side.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
March winter storm
A person works to dig out a vehicle stuck in the middle of Jennings Street in Sioux City's north side March 24, 2016.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Snow Storm
Snow covers a hand railing in the Morningside area in Sioux City, Wednesday, March 24, 2016, following a heavy snow storm overnight.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Weather Feature
A car drives past a car stuck in the snow after an overnight snowstorm in Sioux City on March 24, 2016.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Weather Feature
A person walks in the sow after an overnight snowstorm in Sioux City on Thursday, March 24, 2016.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
March winter storm
Damon Mothershead, center, and Caleb Weber, left, clear snow off sidewalks along Jones Street in Sioux City's north side March 24, 2016. In back is Mothershead's daughter, Socorra Mothershead. A spring snow storm dropped about 14 inches of snow in Sioux City, according to the National Weather Service.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
March winter storm
Jennifer Johnson of Rockinghan, North Carolina, uses a garbage can to help dig out her fiancee's car Thursday morning, March 24, 2016. A spring snow storm dropped about 14-inches of snow in Sioux City according to the National Weather Service.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
November snow
Snow builds up on the side of trees in Chris Larsen Park in Sioux City, Friday, November 17, 2016.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Snow storm
Snow covers a statue in downtown Sioux City, Saturday, December 17, 2016.
JIM LEE
Snowstorm 012517
A pedestrian crosses Fifth Street early Wednesday morning, Jan. 25, 2017, in downtown Sioux City.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Snow Morningside College
Morningside College employee Renee Lund plays in the snow while posing for photographs with friends on the Morningside College campus January 25, 2017.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Snow 020817
A person clears snow off a vehicle parked along Jackson Street on Feb. 8, 2017. Sioux City received 2.7 inches of snowfall overnight.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Winter Weather
Evelynn Padgett, 5, dives into the snow pile as her mother, April Padgett, clears snow after an overnight snowstorm in Sioux City on Feb. 24, 2017.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Winter weather blizzard
Ronnie Campbell of Sioux City walks down the middle of Nebraska Street in Sioux City, to avoid snowy sidewalks Friday morning, Feb. 24, 2017. The Sioux City area received 9 inches of snow.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Winter Weather
John Castor of Sioux City gives the snow blower a break after an overnight snowstorm in Sioux City on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Light snow
A pedestrian walks on a sidewalk along Pearl Street on March 11, 2017, following a light snow in Sioux City.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Winter weather
A pedestrian crosses the street as a city snowplow works to widen a lane on Sixth Street in downtown Sioux City on March 13, 2017.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Winter weather
Roger Fehr shovels snow off of a long stretch of sidewalk along 26th Street on Sioux City's north side Monday, March 13, 2017.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
First snowfall
A person shovels snow from a sidewalk along Fifth Street in downtown Sioux City on Dec, 22, 2017. About an inch of snow fell overnight, the city's first measurable snowfall of the 2017-18 season.
Tim Hynds Sioux City Journal
Winter Blizzard
Jared Langel of Ames Lawn Care shovels snow near the intersection of Court and Fourth Streets in downtown Sioux City Jan. 22, 2018.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Winter Blizzard
A worker pushes away snow in a parking lot along Pierce Street in Sioux City Jan. 22, 2018. The storm prompted road closures, power outages and the shutdown of scores of area schools, businesses and government offices.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Winter Blizzard
Ethan Garnett, 6, throws a snowball Jan. 22, 2018 while playing in an otherwise deserted downtown Sioux City. Siouxland's first major winter storm of 2018 paralyzed the region, dumping more than a foot of snow in some areas.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Winter Blizzard
Effforts to clear snow from streets created a windrow wonderland as shown on Pierce Street in downtown Sioux City on Jan. 23, 2018. The city was digging out from a blizzard that dumped about a foot of snow in the region.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
January snowstorm digging out
Randi Stender digs out in Morningside Tuesday, January 23, 2018, after a snowstorm dumped more than a foot of snow on Sioux City.
Jim Lee Sioux City Journal
January snowstorm
A man clears snow from a sidewalk in Morningside Tuesday, January 23, 2018, after a snowstorm dumped more than a foot of snow on Sioux City.
Jim Lee
Stuck school bus
A Sioux City Community School District bus gets stuck in snow while picking up students along its route on West 5th Street near Ross in Sioux City Jan. 24, 2018. Many of Sioux City's streets were still clogged with snow and snowbound cars following the blizzard that dumped a foot of snow on the city.
Tim Hynds Sioux City Journal
Winter snowfall
A pedestrian crosses Douglas Street in downtown Sioux City on Feb. 5, 2018. Snow began falling in the early morning hours Monday and a totaled 3.2 inches by the end of the day.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Weather Feature
Jim Kolvek clears snow for his neighbor in Sioux City on Feb. 6, 2018. Sioux City was expected to see up to an inch of new accumulation Friday.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Winter weather shoveling
A resident shovels out their car along 22nd Street in Sioux City early March 6, 2018after wind-whipped snow fell overnight. Sioux City received about 3.7 inches of snow. City plows worked into the night to clear residential streets.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Spring snowstorm
Steve Fairley shovels a sidewalk April 3, 2018 at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Sioux City. An early spring snowstorm caused Sioux City to be put into a winter weather advisory, and dumped somewhere between 1 and 4 inches on the city -- depending on the location.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
April 18 snowstorm
Chase Carroll, left, and Brian Wilde of B. Wilde Services clear snow April 18, 2018 along Nebraska Street in downtown Sioux City. About 2.5 inches of snow fell Wednesday, melting quickly in the afternoon.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
April 18 snowstorm
City of Sioux City workers clear snow April 18, 2018 morning along Fourth Street in downtown Sioux City. Around 2.5 inches of snow feel Wednesday in Sioux City, but it melted quickly during the afternoon.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Winter snowfall 020719
Nisa Salmen, owner of Hardline Coffee Company, shovels snow Feb. 7, 2019, from the sidewalk in front of her business on Fifth Street in downtown Sioux City on Feb. 7.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Snowy walk
A person crosses 10th Street near Pierce in downtown Sioux City on Feb. 18, 2019. Sioux City received about 6 inches of snow over the weekend prior.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Snowy winter weather
A person takes a break while shoveling snow in a not-quite winter wonderland along Jackson Street in Sioux City on Feb. 20.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Snowy winter weather
A Sioux City snowplow pushes snow off of Jackson Street on Feb. 20, 2019. Sioux City received about five inches of snow Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Winter in Siouxland
Crews from the Iowa Department of Transportation push back a large snow drift that was blocking the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 59, north of Ida Grove, Iowa, Feb. 25, 2019.
Bruce Miller
Spring snow
People brush snow off a car the morning of April 2, 2019, along Summit Street in Sioux City.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Winter storm warning
An Iowa Department of Transportation snow plow spreads material on the southbound lanes of Interstate 29 north of Salix, Iowa, on Nov. 26, 2019.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
First winter storm
Danny Loggins of Sioux City, shovels snow from a sidewalk along Fifth Street in downtown Sioux City Wednesday morning, Nov. 27, 2019. Sioux City received about six inches of snow in the storm, the first significant snowfall of the 2019-2020 winter season.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Snowy weather
A pair of pedestrians cross Eighth Street in downtown Sioux City as early morning snows taper off Dec. 9, 2019. Snow driven by winds gusting up to 50 miles per hour created low visibility in the early morning hours, according to the National Weather Service.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Winter walk
A person walks a dog against a backdrop of snow and frost-covered trees Jan. 13, 2020, in Sioux City's Grandview Park. The storm left 2.3 inches of snow on the ground in Sioux City. Meanwhile, Ponca, Neb., got 5 inches, and Yankton, S.D., got 7 inches.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Winter weather walkers
Pedestrians walk along Douglas Street in downtown Sioux City, early Friday morning, Jan. 17, 2020, as snow swirls around them
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Snow cleanup
Dan Sundars cleans the sidewalks for Sioux City Hotel & Conference Center, Friday, in downtown Sioux City, Iowa, Jan. 17, 2020.
Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal
Winter weather
A city worker clears snow on Peters Avenue in Sioux City, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter