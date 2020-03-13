You are the owner of this article.
Snow likely in Siouxland on Saturday
Winter Weather
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- Clouds will be coming back to Siouxland on Friday, along with  a chance for late-in-the-season snow, Friday night.

"Snow will be coming into the area after 10 p.m. Friday, sticking around until mid-morning on Saturday," Brad Adams, observing program leader with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said. "This system will bring up to two inches of light, dry snow."

And how long will the white stuff last? According to Adams, not very long at all.

"With a forecast high of 40, the snow will melt away quickly by Saturday afternoon," he said "After Saturday, a significant warm-up will be in the forecast."

Sunday's high will hit the mid-40s, while the high temps for Monday through Wednesday will be at or slightly above 50 degrees.

More importantly, the weather will remain dry until Thursday, which has a 50 percent for precipitation.

"Luckily, the precipitation will be in the form of rain and not snow," Adams said. 

