Snow to make a return to Siouxland on Tuesday

SIOUX CITY -- Don't let the sunny skies on Monday fool you. Siouxland may see as much as 7 inches of snow on Tuesday.

That's because northeast Nebraska, southeast South Dakota and northwest Iowa will be under a Winter Weather Advisory from 6 a.m. to midnight on Tuesday.

"Monday will see sunshine and a high in the upper 20s," Kyle Weisser, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said. "Snow, possibly mixed with freezing drizzle, will enter Siouxland at around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning."

Indeed, southeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph as approximately 4 to 7 inches of new snow blanket the area. The high will top off at 28.

Weisser said snow in Siouxland will end at around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

"There might be additional snow and drizzle after that," he said. "But the main snow episode will be over."

Tuesday's overnight will bring mostly cloudy skies and a low of 17.

The sun will return on Wednesday but things will remain frigid.

The daytime high for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be in the low-to-mid 20s.

"The nice thing is that New Year's Eve and New Year's Day will likely be precipitation-free," Weisser said. "We'll end 2020 and start 2021 on a cold but dry note."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.