Snowy conditions and wind gusts cause several Siouxland to declare late starts

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Community School District are among the area school districts to announce a late start Thursday, due to snow.

Sioux City, Schools, along with Bishop Heelan Catholic, South Sioux City, Dakota Valley, Elk Point-Jefferson, Le Mars and Sergeant Bluff-Luton Schools, will begin two hours late.

In addition, South Sioux City has declared a snow emergency that will end at 6 a.m. Friday. During a snow emergency, residents are asked not to park on emergency routes. They may park on the even side of the street on even days and odd side of the street on odd days.

Much of Siouxland is currently under a winter weather advisory until noon. Blowing snow and winds gusting as high as 45 mph may cause drifts, whiteout conditions and slippery roads.

