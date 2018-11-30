Try 1 month for 99¢

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City Engineering Division has announced the closure of South Maple Street between Gordon Drive and Laurel Avenue to through traffic.

Local traffic will still have access to homes and driveways. This closure will allow a private contractor to make utility connections and pavement restoration to an adjacent property. This closure is anticipated to begin the morning of Dec. 3 and be complete the afternoon of Dec. 10, weather dependent.

A detour route utilizing Laurel Avenue, South Magnolia Street and Gordon Drive will be posted for the duration of the closure.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs with regards to this closure.

