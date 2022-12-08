 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South Sioux City and Heelan Schools dismissing early due to impending weather

Icy winter weather

 A City of Sioux City sanding truck spreads material on 5th Street in downtown Sioux City.

 Tim Hynds

SIOUX CITY -- All Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools will dismiss two hours on Thursday, due to anticipated icy and snowy weather conditions.

South Sioux City Schools will dismiss at 1 p.m. Thursday. There will be no Beyond the Bell services, afternoon activities or practices today.

