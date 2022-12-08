South Sioux City and Heelan Schools dismissing early due to impending weather

SIOUX CITY -- All Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools will dismiss two hours on Thursday, due to anticipated icy and snowy weather conditions.
South Sioux City Schools will dismiss at 1 p.m. Thursday. There will be no Beyond the Bell services, afternoon activities or practices today.
