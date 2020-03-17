You are the owner of this article.
South Sioux City Library open limited hours on Tuesday
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., will be open from 10 a.m. to noon and 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, to give patrons computer and Internet access, WiFi service, research assistance and borrowing of materials.

However, all other activities, events and meetings are being cancelled until further notice. In addition, renewal periods have been extended for the next four weeks.

At this time, library personnel is encouraging social distancing -- approximately 6 feet for other people. For people unable or reluctant to visit the library, visit it online at southsiouxcity.org. 

