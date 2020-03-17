South Sioux City Library open limited hours on Tuesday

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., will be open from 10 a.m. to noon and 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, to give patrons computer and Internet access, WiFi service, research assistance and borrowing of materials.

However, all other activities, events and meetings are being cancelled until further notice. In addition, renewal periods have been extended for the next four weeks.

At this time, library personnel is encouraging social distancing -- approximately 6 feet for other people. For people unable or reluctant to visit the library, visit it online at southsiouxcity.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.