South Sioux City Library suspends curbside service because of COVID-19 spike

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Due to a recent spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, the South Sioux City Public Library will be suspending its curbside service until further notice, according to director Cicely Douglas.
Librarians are still available to look up information for patrons. Audio books and e-books are also available through the library's website (southsiouxcity.org/library).
To find the latest information on COVID-19, local health information as well as fun activities, go to the South Sioux City Library's Facebook page (www.facebook.com/SSCLibrary/).
