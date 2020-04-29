You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
South Sioux City Library suspends curbside service because of COVID-19 spike
View Comments

South Sioux City Library suspends curbside service because of COVID-19 spike

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Due to a recent spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, the South Sioux City Public Library will be suspending its curbside service until further notice, according to director Cicely Douglas.

Librarians are still available to look up information for patrons. Audio books and e-books are also available through the library's website (southsiouxcity.org/library).

To find the latest information on COVID-19, local health information as well as fun activities, go to the South Sioux City Library's Facebook page (www.facebook.com/SSCLibrary/). 

In COVID-19 era, Nebraska readers still enjoy books from South Sioux City library
3 COVID-19 cases reported in South Sioux City nursing home
21 new COVID-19 cases reported in Dakota County
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News