South Sioux City Police Department receives $220,698 for coronavirus-related projects

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The South Sioux City Police Department was awarded $145,082 through the Department of Justice Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding (CESF) Program with an additional $75,676 awarded through the Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice eCitation program.

"The South Sioux City Police Department is excited for the award as these funds will support a variety of needed projects to prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus, particularly as it relates to law enforcement in the local area," Mayor Rod Koch said.

Funds will be used to support in the event officers become ill and coverage is necessary; upgrades to the emergency operations centers phone system; upgrades to all-band radios, tablets for officers, tablet docking station for all patrol cars, coronavirus supplies and materials.

"The tablet would provide each officer with their own tablet, while upgrading outdated equipment with additional features that will enable officers more flexibility," Assistant City Administrator Oscar Gomez said.

