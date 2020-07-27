South Sioux City Police unveils its new electric motorcycle

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The South Sioux City Police Department unveiled, Monday, the newest acquisition to its fleet of vehicles: an all electric motorycle.

According to Police Chief Ed Mahon, South Sioux City will be the only Nebraska city police department to have the Zero DSR motorcycle.

"South Sioux City has always been innovative when it came to electric-powered police vehicles," Mahon said, noting that the police department has had a Nissan LEAF police car since 2011. "An electric motorcycle will allow us to patrol areas that a car cannot, specifically in city parks or on bike trails."

Plus an electric motorcycle will allow officers to get around much faster than they could on a bicycle.

The Zero's 100 percent electric powertrain is exhaust-free, virtually maintenance-free and nearly silent. In addition, it will save the police department money when it comes to fuel.

The $24,000 electric motorcycle was purchased with a $12,000 grant from the Nebraska Environmental Trust in addition to money raised by the city.

Mahon said the Zero can also be shown to school children.