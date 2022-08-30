South Sioux City Public Library holding "Random Reads" events

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Siouxland residents looking for a new way to enjoy literature in a public setting are in luck.

Beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, the South Sioux City Public Library is holding a one-hour "Random Reads" event in its café. According to a press release, attendees can bring whatever reading materials they'd like to the get together and "read along" with one another.

"The world is so busy. Between work and family activities people feel guilty about taking time out to read," Ann Boltjes, the leader of the "Random Reads" event, said in the release. "Reading is a form self-care. It gives you an opportunity to step out of the busy day and into a quieter time."

At each event, folks begin by sharing a little about themselves and what they are reading. The rest of the hour is then dedicated to diving into the reading.

Those looking for more information can call Ann Boltjes at 402-494-7545.